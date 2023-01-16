Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic will start his journey at the Australian Open 2023 against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. Check out here all the information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch Australian Open 2023 in the US

Novak Djokovic is back in Australia after not being able to compete last year due to the removal of his visa amid the travel restrictions tensions. However, with all the politics behind, the Serbian is ready to start his journey at the Australian Open 2023 against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. Check out all you need to know about this match, which you can stream on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Now without Roger Federer, Djokovic, 35, is the only one who can tie and surpass Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam count. The Serbian is looking for his 22 major titles in his favorite tournament, which he has won nine times (an all-time record).

On the other side of the net, the 29-year-old Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena will try to go for the upset. However, his numbers aren’t promising: he has lost the nine times he has faced Top 10 players, and last year he suffered his 7th loss in the first round of a Grand Slam.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Time: 5:15 AM (ET) (estimated

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:15 AM

CT: 4:15 AM

MT: 3:15 AM

PT: 2:15 AM

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic: Storylines and head-to-head

This won’t be the first time that these two players meet in a first round of a Grand Slam, as their only previous encounter took place in the 2019 US Open. The Serbian won without much trouble in straight sets: 64 61 64.

How to watch or live stream Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Roberto Carballes Baena and Novak Djokovic to be played on Tuesday, January 17th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park at 5:15 AM (ET) will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+, ESPN3.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. According to BetMGM, Novak Djokovic is the absolute favorite to win it with odds of -10000. Meanwhile, the Spaniard has odds of +2200.

BetMGM Novak Djokovic -10000 Roberto Carballes Baena +2200

*Odds by BetMGM

