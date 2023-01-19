Sebastian Korda will play against Daniil Medvedev in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open. Find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The third round of the Australian Open will have one of the favorites as Daniil Medvedev playing against Sebastian Korda.

Medvedev showed so far why he arrived at the tournament as one of the favorites to get the crown. In his two games he solved the wins easily to avoid being too much time on the court. The Russian beat the American Marcos Giron 6-0; 6-1; 6-2 and then the Australian John Millman 7-5; 6-2; 6-2.

Korda had a very consistent beginning that took him to this point in a deserved way. The American defeated Christian Garin in four sets in his opener, but he didn’t stop there. In the second round he got a victory over Yosuke Watanuki 6-2; 7-5; 6-4 in 2h 27m. Those quick wins gave him enough rest to be ready to take on a Grand Slam champion.

Sebastian Korda vs Daniil Medvedev: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Time: 6:30 AM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

Sebastian Korda vs Daniil Medvedev: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

Sebastian Korda vs Daniil Medvedev: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game Korda vs Medvedev doesn’t have much background. This will be only their second match against each other in the ATP Tour. Medvedev was the one that won that game in 2021. It was in the Masters 1000 of Paris in the round of 16 that had them going to the third set. But the Russian beat the American 4-6; 6-1; 6-3.

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs Daniil Medvedev in the US

Sebastian Korda vs Daniil Medvedev: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very even game with Daniil Medvedev as the player more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here Daniil Medvedev is at -500 and a victory by Sebastian Korda is at +333.

