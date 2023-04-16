The million dollar question, which of the two alternative football leagues is better, for now the fans say that both leagues offer high quality games. Check here the facts.

The XFL started before the USFL, despite the fact that that league was canceled due to covid, the owners, including Dwayne Johnson, decided to give it another chance for the XFL to return.

On the other hand, the USFL is official in their second season after in 2022 they played the first season under the new administration.

Both leagues offer new things during the spring football window but so far the XFL and USFL are small compared to the NFL.

Which of the two is better, the USFL or the XFL?

So far both leagues have had full support from football fans, the XFL started with high expectations and viewership numbers have remained stable. The USFL debuted on April 15, 2023 with the same goal.

Despite the fact that the USFL started weeks after the USFL, it could be said that the XFL is slightly better due to the media support it has had every week and knowing that a guy like Dwayne Johnson is behind the operations.

The USFL is good, the company behind the league is Fox Media Group, they have money and all the power to take the league further during their second season.