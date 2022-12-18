Toledo take on Liberty at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton for the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Toledo vs Liberty: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo and Liberty meet in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl. This game will take place at The Huskies had flashes throughout the season but it was never enough. The Rockets are proud after a good season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Rockets left a good record in the 2022 season, they not only won the Mid-American West Division but they are also conference champions.

The Flames closed the regular season with a record of 8-4-0 overall, as independent school is a good record, plus they had two good winning streaks during the year.

Toledo vs Liberty: Date

Toledo and Liberty play for the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, December 20 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton . The Flames want to leave behind their last weeks of the regular season where they lost three straight games.

Toledo vs Liberty: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Toledo vs Liberty at the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl

This game for the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl, Toledo and Liberty at the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton on Tuesday, December 20, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN