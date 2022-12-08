As Roger Federer recently retired from professional tennis, the eight-time Wimbledon Championship winner could be hard to spot on for a few people even at the All England Club.

Roger Federer retired from professional tennis on September, 2022. As Federer played alongside his longtime rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, he said a final goodbye to the tennis court in London. After a 24-year successful career in tennis, and the constant injuries, Federer decided to stop it to avoid more pain.

In fact, Roger Federer had a huge tribute at the All England Club in the finals game between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. Also, after his last game of his career, even Rafael Nadal, his longtime rival and friend, let down tears while he had his tribute at the O2 Arena for the 2022 Laver Cup, the tournament in which his manager and him produce.

As the time goes by, there will be few people who still know the legend Roger Federer as the tennis mastermind, but there will be people who will know him as the business entrepreneur he is starting to become. Even so, there will be people who haven't seen him on the tennis court for a long time.

Video: Roger Federer's funny story when he couldn't get inside the All England Club

Despite Roger Federer isn't playing professional tennis anymore, the 40-year-old Swiss legend is a pretty busy business man. That's one of the main reasons, Federer could be seen at any point in the world at any time. Even at the All England Club in London, when the Wimbledon Championship tournament isn't playing. As he told this story to Trevor Noah in the Daily Show.

Roger Federer is the male tennis player who has won the most Wimbledon Championships' titles in the Association of Tennis Professionals, with 8 titles won. In fact, five of those trophies were clinched consecutively, also a record in the Open Era, alongside legend Bjorn Borg.

Also, Federer is the third player in ATP history to have won 20 Grand Slam titles, just behind Rafael Nadal, who is the player with most Grand Slam titles won with 22 trophies, and Novak Djokovic, who has clinched 21 trophies. The 'Big 3 of professional tennis' have given almost a 15-year run to the fans with amazing final matchups.