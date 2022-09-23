Few players like Roger were able to win more than 100 career titles in a little more than 20 years of life, but the biggest titles are the most important. Check here how many grand slams I have won.

Only two players in the Open Era have been able to win more than 100 titles and one of them was Roger Federer. Since his debut in 1998 he has been one of the players with the most wins and titles in the last 20 years.

Other active tennis players like Rafael Nadal are close to reaching 100 titles and it is likely that he will break Federer's record in about 2-3 years. But other players like Djokovic are still more than 20+ titles away from reaching that mark.

Roger Federer apart from the small tournament titles, he was one of the few pro tennis players to win more than ten Grand Slams during his career. Only three players won more than 15 titles and they did it during the 21th century.

How many Grand Slam titles did Federer win during his career?

The first time that Roger Federer played in a Grand Slam was during the 1999 Australian Open, in addition he also played during the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open that year. On the other hand, the first time he won a Grand Slam title was during the 2003 Wimbledon, he won the final against Mark Philippoussis 7–6(7–5), 6–2, 7–6(7–3). Roger has a total of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The first big year for Roger Federer was in 2004 when he won three Grand Slams that same year, Australia Open, Wimbledon and US Open. He returned to win that triple-crown twice in 2006 and 2007. Between 2003 and 2010 he won 15 titles, while his 'worst' years were between 2011 and 2016 where he won only one Grand Slam.

Roger Federer won his last Grand Slam during the 2018 Australian Open against Marin Čilić 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 6–3, 3–6, 6–1. So far Federer is the third tennis player with twenty grand slam titles, while Nadal is number one with 22 and Djokovic is in the second spot with 21 big titles.