Roger Federer is heading up to his final tennis tournament before retiring. Find out his entire profile information including his age, height, wife, family, and social media.

Nobody in the tennis world wanted Roger Federer to announce his retirement. However, the day has come, he will retire after his participation in the 2022 Laver Cup in London. The tennis tournament he was one of the promoters, and the country where he won the most titles.

After a 24-year professional career in tennis, the second player with most titles in the Open Era decided to end his tennis journey. But he didn't just clinched 103 singles titles, he changed the sport forever. As a competitive, but classy player, his style of play continues to be an example for everyone.

Now, the 2022 Laver Cup will be his final tennis tournament of his career, but you may still have to figure out a few things about the eight-time Wimbledon Championships' winner. Check out his entire profile information such as his age, height, wife, family, and social media.

How old is Roger Federer?

Roger Federer was born on August 8, 1981 in Basel, Switzerland. According to astrologers, the 41-year-old tennis player's zodiac sign is Leo. The 20-time Grand Slam winner shared his successuful era with Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal, also known as "The Big 3" of the tennis world.

How tall is Roger Federer?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Roger Federer is listed as a 6-foot-1 tennis player, and weighs 187 pounds. This helped him in his playing style as a right-Handed with a one-handed backhand.

Who is Roger Federer's wife?

Roger Federer met his wife Mirka Vavrincova while participating in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. Both were part of the Swiss tennis team. Then, 9 years later, the couple decided to get married in Switzerland. Now, she is formely known as Mirka Federer.

Does Roger Federer have a family?

In 2009, Roger Federer and Mirka Federer got married in Switzerland. Now they have two set of identical twins. The first set are twin girls, born in 2009. Then in 2014, Mirka gave birth to twin boys. Now, the family is based on Bottmingen in Switzerland.

Roger Federer's social media

Roger Federer probably is the tennis player who has most followers in social media. For example, on Facebook, the Swiss legend has 18 million followers. Whereas on Instagram, Federer has an estimate of 10 million followers, and on Twitter, he's got an estimate of 12 million followers. You can find him on both social media sites @rogerfederer.