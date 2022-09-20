The most beloved tennis player of all time Roger Federer is close to his retirement. However, his 24-year legacy of tennis activity as one of the all-time greatest athletes will be remembered forever.

Roger Federer is closing out his 24-year professional career in tennis at the O2 Arena in London for the 2022 Laver Cup. However, as he only will play one last game in a doubles matchup, nothing will taint his legacy as he is already a living tennis legend.

Nobody will argue that Federer changed tennis as it was known. Since he won his first ATP title to his last, he proved everyone that tennis is a difficult sport, but he loved it to make it very easy to play. That's how good he was. However, the words are not even enough to describe how big his legacy is.

In fact, nobody knew when his prime was going to end. However, as Rafael Nadal said "I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court". His retirement is really close, and its important to remember each and every one of his accomplishments.

Roger Federer's records complete list of milestones and highlights

The World No.1 of Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking and Roger Federer seemed like synonyms for the past 20 years. When he placed himself at the top as a 22-year-old, nobody knew how dominant his era was going to be. Nor was anyone going to predict that in 2018, Federer became the oldest man to become the World No.1 of the ATP ranking.

His dominance was prove by his 237 consecutive weeks as the World No.1 of the ATP from February 2004 to August 2008. However, to understand this, you have to look at the players behind him; Jimmy Connors with 160 consecutive weeks, Ivan Lendl with 157 consecutive weeks, Novak Djokovic with 122 consecutive weeks, and Pete Sampras with 102 consecutive weeks.

He still is the only male tennis player in the ATP history of the Open Era to clinch 10 consecutive finals on the Grand Slam tournaments. Those finals were from Wimbledon 2005 to the US Open 2007 with a record of 8 wins, and 2 losses. Those lost games were to Rafael Nadal, a nice coincidence.

Third player with most Grand Slam titles won with 20 titles. Preceded by Novak Djokovic with 21, and Rafael Nadal with 22.

First place in history in the number of consecutive weeks as No. 1 in the ATP ranking: 237 weeks.

Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors are the only tennis players who have been World No.1 for more than 5 calendar years.

First place in history in number of ATP Masters Tournaments won with six titles to six different ATP players

Player with the most victories in ATP Masters 1000 tournaments with 341 wins

First place in ATP history in number of consecutive finals won: with 24, starting from Vienna 2003 to Bangkok 2005.

First time in ATP history that a player has played in the finals game in 18 of 19 consecutive Grand Slams.

First place in ATP history in the number of consecutive matches won on a grass-court with 65 wins.

First player in modern ATP history to win his first 7 Grand Slam tournament finals

Roger Federer became the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam during his career.

First place in the Open Era in number of grass-court tennis tournaments titles: 15.

Roger Federer, along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, is the only player in history to reach all the finals of the 9 Masters Series in his career. He has yet to win Monte Carlo (where he reached the final 4 times) and Rome (where he reached the final 3 times)

Roger Feder is the only player to hold the 52 weeks of the year as World No. 1 in the atp ranking for 3 years and 3 consecutive times

Roger Federer is the only player in history to have beaten 12 different opponents in Grand Slam finals.

Only player in history to win 5 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments 2 times each.

Only player in the Open Era to win 5 consecutive US Open tennis championships.

Only player in history to have won 8 Grand Slam tournaments in just three years

Only player in history to have won 11 Grand Slam tournaments in only four years

Only player in history to have won 15 Grand Slam tournaments in only seven years

Only player in history to have won 16 Grand Slam tournaments in only eight years

Only player in tennis history to win 3 Grand Slam tournaments in a season in 3 different years

Only player in history to win 3 different Grand Slam tournaments at least 5 times each.

Roger Federer has a consecutive match winning streak of 41 matches. His second winning streak was 35 consecutive matches, both All-Time records.

First place in the Open Era in number of hard court titles with 53 championships won.

He is the second player in the Open Era to have won 1154 matches, only behind Jimmy Connors, who won 1242 games.

Only player in history to win all 5 major ATP tournaments in 1 year. Australian Open, Cincinnati Masters 1000, Basel ATP 500, Stockholm ATP 250 and ATP World Tour Finals. (2010)

Player who won the most matches in the history of tennis at the Summer Olympic Games, with 13 matches won.

Only player to have won a Masters 1000 without losing his serve. He did four times.

He is the only player to win a minimum of 7 titles for 5 consecutive years from 2003 to 2007 During that period he won 49 titles

(Source: ATP)