Birmingham Stallions take on New Jersey Generals today at Protective Stadium in Birmingham for the 2023 USFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals meet in the 2023 USFL. This game will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The defending champions just want to win another title. Here is all the detailed information about this USFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Stallions are the defending champions, they won the USFL's first season in 2022 against the Philadelphia Stars. They are big favorites to reach the playoffs.

The Generals are confident that this season will be better, they have the same head coach but with a couple of new players that could improve their strategy. In 2022 their record was 9-1-0.

When will Birmingham Stallions vs New Jersey Generals be played?

Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals play for the 2023 USFL today, April 15 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The home team is likely to win their first game of the season.

Birmingham Stallions vs New Jersey Generals: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs New Jersey Generals in the US

This game for the 2023 USFL, Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday, April 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, Fox Net.