The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, fourth race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, will take place this weekend, and here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The drivers' championship seems to be encouraged a lot with the increasingly explicit intentions of Sergio Perez to share against Max Verstappen, something that his team deprived him of doing last season. His victory in the sprint race gave him valuable points in that fight.

The one who is also close behind them is Fernando Alonso, although in this race he will start 6th. Of course, the great chance is for the Red Bulls, since Verstappen will start second; and Perez, third. It's also an excellent chance for Ferrari to get the points they couldn't get in the first 3 races, as Sainz will start 4th and Leclerc will be pole-man.

When will Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 take place?

The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Baku Street Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan this Sunday, April 30 at 8:00 AM (ET).

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix

This F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on F1TV. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN, ABC. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1, NOW TV, Sky Go app.

