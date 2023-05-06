This weekend will take place de Miami Grand Prix, the fifth race of this 2023 Formula 1 season, and here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this race in the US.

The Formula 1 will have this weekend the Miami Grand Prix, fifth race of the 2023 season. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After the Azerbaijan GP, the drivers' championship (not the team championship, in which Red Bull currently dominates without major drawbacks) became more interesting than ever. The great performances of Sergio Perez both in the sprint race and in the Grand Prix allowed him to get only 6 points behind Verstappen.

And this could get even better since in qualifying the Dutchman twice world champion was in 9th place on the grid, leaving Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso (his immediate pursuers) in 1st and 2nd place respectively. It could also be a good weekend for Ferrari as Sainz will start 3rd and Leclerc 7th.

When will Miami Grand Prix 2023 take place?

The F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida this Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Miami Grand Prix 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Miami Grand Prix 2023

This F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on F1TV. Other options: ABC. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

