New Orleans Breakers take on Pittsburgh Maulers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham for the 2023 USFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New Orleans Breakers and Pittsburgh Maulers meet in the 2023 USFL. This game will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The last game of the first week will be just as exciting as the first. Here is all the detailed information about this USFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Breakers have a new head coach to start the 2023 season, they have John DeFilippo as head coach. Last season the Breakers posted 6-4-0.

The Maulers are not far behind and they also have a new head coach for this year, Ray Horton with extensive NFL experience. The Maulers were weak during the USFL's first season with a 1-9-0 record.

When will New Orleans Breakers vs Pittsburgh Maulers be played?

New Orleans Breakers and Pittsburgh Maulers play for the 2023 USFL on Sunday, April 16 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The home team is likely to win this game but the visitors have a new head coach with a new strategy.

New Orleans Breakers vs Pittsburgh Maulers: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch New Orleans Breakers vs Pittsburgh Maulers in the US

This game for the 2023 USFL, New Orleans Breakers and Pittsburgh Maulers at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday, April 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US is FS1.