Pittsburgh Maulers take on New Jersey Generals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the 2023 USFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals meet in the 2023 USFL. This game will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The home team wants to build one of the first winning streaks of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this USFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Maulers couldn't do anything to avoid a 15-22 loss to the New Orleans Breakers, they were one of two North Division teams to lose during Week 1.

The Generals had to play against the defending champions, Birmingham Stallions, in what was a tough loss against them by 10-27.

When will Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Jersey Generals be played?

Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals play for the 2023 USFL on Sunday, April 23 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Both teams are looking forward to winning their first game of the season.

Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Jersey Generals: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Jersey Generals in the US

This game for the 2023 USFL, Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Sunday, April 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.