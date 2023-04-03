San Diego State take on UConn at NRG Stadium in Houston for the 2023 March Madness National Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

San Diego State and UConn meet in the 2023 March Madness National Championship. This game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Aztecs want revenge after the pandemic took away their chance to win a title. Here is all the detailed information about this National Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch San Diego State vs UConn online free in the US on Fubo]

The Aztecs are close to another National Championship title and this time there is no pandemic that will cancel the tournament. They won in the semifinals by one single point against Florida Atlantic 72-71

The Huskies were lethal in most stages, one of their most important and resounding victories was against Gonzaga 82-54 during the Elite 8 round. The semifinals against Miami (FL) were relatively easy for the Huskies, they won 72-59.

When will San Diego State vs UConn be played?

San Diego State and UConn play for the 2023 March Madness National Championship on Monday, April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Huskies went far and the best thing is that they are big favorites.

San Diego State vs UConn: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:20 PM

CT: 8:20 PM

MT: 7:20 PM

PT: 6:20 PM

How to watch San Diego State vs UConn in the US

This game for the 2023 March Madness National Championship, San Diego State and UConn at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, April 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.