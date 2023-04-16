St. Louis Battlehawks take on Seattle Sea Dragons at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis for the 2023 XFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.12

St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Sea Dragons meet in the 2023 XFL. This game will take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. The home team knows that a win means a spot in the playoffs. Here is all the detailed information about this XFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons online free in the US on Fubo]

The Battlehawks are in the second spot of the North Division standings with a record of 6-2, technically they need a win to play in the postseason. Between weeks 6 and 8 the Battlehawks won against the Vipers 29-6, Roughnecks 24-15 and Vipers 21-17 (OT).

The Sea Dragons lost in Week 7 against the DC Defenders in what was a tight game that ended 33-34, that loss deprived the Sea Dragons of a chance to reach the playoffs faster.

When will St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons be played?

St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Sea Dragons play for the 2023 XFL on Sunday, April 16 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. This will be one of the tightest games at the end of the week, as two divisional rivals want to secure a spot in the playoffs.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons in the US

This game for the 2023 XFL, St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Sea Dragons at the The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Sunday, April 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.