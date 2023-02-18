The XFL is ready for another season where things could be more exciting than the first season where things were halted due to Covid, but now the league is ready to put on the best show. Check the probable starting quarterbacks.

The last three years were hard for the XFL, which had serious problems to stay on its feet and was about to disappear, but thanks to The Rock and two other investors (Garcia and Cardinale), the league is back for a new season without covid restrictions.

During the return of the XFL in 2020 things did not go as they expected since the season was canceled due to Covid and during that season there was no champion.

The best quarterback in 2020 was P.J. Walker in terms of passing yards with a total of 1,338 yards, while Cam Phillips was the best wide receiver that season with a total of 9 touchdowns and 455 receiving yards.

Who are the likely starting quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season?

Most of the starters are players with college or NFL experience, it is likely that most of them will play the entire season since XFL teams don't have many options with backup QBs.

Team Starting Quarterback Division Arlington Renegades Kyle Sloter South Division Houston Roughnecks Cole McDonald Orlando Guardians Deondre Francois San Antonio Brahmas Jack Coan DC Defenders Jordan Ta’amu North Division Seattle Sea Dragons Ben DiNucci St. Louis BattleHawks AJ McCarron Vegas Vipers Brett Hundley Updated: 02/18/2023 3:08 PM (ET)*

The list will be updated as the weeks of the season go by to confirm each starting quarterback or if any XFL team makes last-minute changes.