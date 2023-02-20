The 2023 XFL season is the best option to keep watching football while the NFL is on vacation and there is nothing more interesting to watch on TV.

The first week of the XFL was a resounding success, with over 60,000 fans in attendance at the stadiums for the first four games of Week 1.

Expectations for the season are high, it is likely that many more fans will join the XFL fever during the upcoming weeks not only to attend the stadiums but also to watch the games live on the internet.

XFL 2023 Official Schedule

The league began on February 18, 2023 with the Vegas Viper vs. Arlington Renegades game at Choctaw Stadium. The first week of the season was made up of four games.

If all goes well the regular season ends on April 23, during the 2023 XFL season a total of 23 games will be played, only 8 teams will play in two divisions.

Week 1  
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
February 18 3:00 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium ABC FuboTV
8:30 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ESPN
February 19 3:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ABC
8:00 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons DC Defenders Audi Field ESPN
Week 2
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
February 23 9:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field FX FuboTV
February 25 7:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders Vegas Vipers Cashman Field
February 26 4:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Orlando Guardians Camping World ESPN
7:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ESPN2
Week 3
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
March 4 7:00 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons Vegas Vipers Cashman Field FX FuboTV
March 5 1:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks DC Defenders Audi Field
4:00 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium
8:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ESPN2
Week 4
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
March 11 7:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks Orlando Guardians Camping World FX FuboTV
10:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field
March 12 4:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome ESPN2
7:00 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers DC Defenders Audi Field
Week 5
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
March 16 9:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field FX FuboTV
March 18 7:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome
10:00 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians Vegas Vipers Cashman Field
March 19 10:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ESPN2
Week 6
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
March 25 1:30 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons Orlando Guardians Camping World ESPN FuboTV
7:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks Vegas Vipers Cashman Field FX
March 26 3:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium ABC
March 27 7:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks DC Defenders Audi Field FX
Week 7
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
March 31 7:00 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium FX FuboTV
April 1 3:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ESPN2
6:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Vegas Vipers Cashman Field ESPN
April 2 7:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders Orlando Guardians Camping World FX
Week 8
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
April 8 1:00 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome ESPN FuboTV
4:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades Orlando Guardians Camping World
April 9 3:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ABC
7:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field ESPN2
Week 9
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
April 15 12:30 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ABC FuboTV
7:00 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ESPN2
April 16 12:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades DC Defenders Audi Field ESPN
3:00 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome
Week 10
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
April 22 12:00 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome ESPN FuboTV
3:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ABC
April 23 3:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium ESPN
9:00 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field ESPN2

XFL Playoffs schedule

Division Finals
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
April 29 7:00 PM (ET) TBA TBA TBA ESPN2 FuboTV
April 30 3:00 PM (ET) TBA TBA TBA ESPN
XFL Championship
Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream
May 13 8:00 PM (ET) TBA TBA Alamodome ABC FuboTV

XFL 2023 Official TV Broadcasters and Live Streaming

The TV partners of the league are ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and FX, all these channels will broadcast the games throughout the 2023 season. Most of those providers have online options to watch the games through their apps and websites.

On the other hand, for football fans who want a live streaming service that offers the XFL games the best option is FuboTV with a 7-day free trial. All games will be available through FuboTV, plus the service includes NFL + Red Zone, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, European Soccer and other sports around the world, and access to a big movie and shows library.