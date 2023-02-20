The XFL will be available in the United States through the best sports channels and also through live streaming. The XFL will last 10+ weeks including regular season and playoffs. Check here the full schedule and how to watch the games.

The 2023 XFL season is the best option to keep watching football while the NFL is on vacation and there is nothing more interesting to watch on TV.

The first week of the XFL was a resounding success, with over 60,000 fans in attendance at the stadiums for the first four games of Week 1.

Expectations for the season are high, it is likely that many more fans will join the XFL fever during the upcoming weeks not only to attend the stadiums but also to watch the games live on the internet.

XFL 2023 Official Schedule

The league began on February 18, 2023 with the Vegas Viper vs. Arlington Renegades game at Choctaw Stadium. The first week of the season was made up of four games.

If all goes well the regular season ends on April 23, during the 2023 XFL season a total of 23 games will be played, only 8 teams will play in two divisions.

Week 1 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream February 18 3:00 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium ABC FuboTV 8:30 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ESPN February 19 3:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ABC 8:00 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons DC Defenders Audi Field ESPN

Week 2 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream February 23 9:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field FX FuboTV February 25 7:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders Vegas Vipers Cashman Field February 26 4:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Orlando Guardians Camping World ESPN 7:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ESPN2

Week 3 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream March 4 7:00 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons Vegas Vipers Cashman Field FX FuboTV March 5 1:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks DC Defenders Audi Field 4:00 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium 8:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ESPN2

Week 4 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream March 11 7:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks Orlando Guardians Camping World FX FuboTV 10:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field March 12 4:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome ESPN2 7:00 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers DC Defenders Audi Field

Week 5 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream March 16 9:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field FX FuboTV March 18 7:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome 10:00 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians Vegas Vipers Cashman Field March 19 10:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ESPN2

Week 6 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream March 25 1:30 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons Orlando Guardians Camping World ESPN FuboTV 7:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks Vegas Vipers Cashman Field FX March 26 3:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium ABC March 27 7:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks DC Defenders Audi Field FX

Week 7 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream March 31 7:00 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium FX FuboTV April 1 3:00 PM (ET) St. Louis Battlehawks Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ESPN2 6:00 PM (ET) San Antonio Brahmas Vegas Vipers Cashman Field ESPN April 2 7:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders Orlando Guardians Camping World FX

Week 8 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream April 8 1:00 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome ESPN FuboTV 4:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades Orlando Guardians Camping World April 9 3:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ABC 7:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field ESPN2

Week 9 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream April 15 12:30 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium ABC FuboTV 7:00 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ESPN2 April 16 12:00 PM (ET) Arlington Renegades DC Defenders Audi Field ESPN 3:00 PM (ET) Seattle Sea Dragons St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome

Week 10 Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream April 22 12:00 PM (ET) Orlando Guardians St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome ESPN FuboTV 3:00 PM (ET) DC Defenders San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome ABC April 23 3:00 PM (ET) Houston Roughnecks Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium ESPN 9:00 PM (ET) Vegas Vipers Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field ESPN2

XFL Playoffs schedule

Division Finals Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream April 29 7:00 PM (ET) TBA TBA TBA ESPN2 FuboTV April 30 3:00 PM (ET) TBA TBA TBA ESPN

XFL Championship Date Time Away team Home team Stadium TV Stream May 13 8:00 PM (ET) TBA TBA Alamodome ABC FuboTV

XFL 2023 Official TV Broadcasters and Live Streaming

The TV partners of the league are ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and FX, all these channels will broadcast the games throughout the 2023 season. Most of those providers have online options to watch the games through their apps and websites.

On the other hand, for football fans who want a live streaming service that offers the XFL games the best option is FuboTV. All games will be available through FuboTV.