XFL 2023: Schedule, TV Channel and free live streaming option
The XFL will be available in the United States through the best sports channels and also through live streaming. The XFL will last 10+ weeks including regular season and playoffs. Check here the full schedule and how to watch the games.
The 2023 XFL season is the best option to keep watching football while the NFL is on vacation and there is nothing more interesting to watch on TV.
The first week of the XFL was a resounding success, with over 60,000 fans in attendance at the stadiums for the first four games of Week 1.
Expectations for the season are high, it is likely that many more fans will join the XFL fever during the upcoming weeks not only to attend the stadiums but also to watch the games live on the internet.
XFL 2023 Official Schedule
The league began on February 18, 2023 with the Vegas Viper vs. Arlington Renegades game at Choctaw Stadium. The first week of the season was made up of four games.
If all goes well the regular season ends on April 23, during the 2023 XFL season a total of 23 games will be played, only 8 teams will play in two divisions.
XFL 2023 Official TV Broadcasters and Live Streaming
The TV partners of the league are ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and FX, all these channels will broadcast the games throughout the 2023 season. Most of those providers have online options to watch the games through their apps and websites.
On the other hand, for football fans who want a live streaming service that offers the XFL games the best option is FuboTV with a 7-day free trial. All games will be available through FuboTV, plus the service includes NFL + Red Zone, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, European Soccer and other sports around the world, and access to a big movie and shows library.
