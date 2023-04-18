Winnipeg Jets take on Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights meet in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This game will take place at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The home team reached the playoffs by very little. Here is all the detailed information about this Stanley Cup Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Jets want to take advantage of this opportunity in the playoffs to show that they are in top form despite finishing the regular season with a record of 46-33 overall.

The Golden Knights were lethal for most of the regular season with a record of 51-22 overall, they want to go deep in the postseason after they failed to play in the playoffs last year.

When will Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights be played?

Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights play for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, April 18 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Visitors are one of the big favorites from the Western Pacific Division.

Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights in the US

This game for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday, April 18, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN2.