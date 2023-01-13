The TYR Pro Swim Series will follow up with more activity in Knoxville, Tennessee. Check out how to watch this event on TV or live stream in the US.

The TYR Pro Swim Series is a tournament taking place right now. The professionals are currently gathering in the city of Knoxville, in Tennessee. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

This is a competition where the best swimmers of the United States gather to compete in every event of the sport. It is a very important chance to see the top names going up against each other for a couple of days.

The event started on January 11 with a lot of activity. This will also be on until the 14, so it’s about to end. Most of the races have already happened, but there is still a lot to watch. Find out how to keep up with the remainder.

TYR Pro Swim Series: Date

The TYR Pro Swim Series will be on this Saturday, January 14.

TYR Pro Swim Series: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch TYR Pro Swim Series in the US

The TYR Pro Swim Series will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other option is the official site of the USA Swimming.