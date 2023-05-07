Bronny James is one of the most wanted prospects from high school basketball. Read here to find out what college he committed to.

Bronny James has a heavy load on his shoulders. As the son of legend like LeBron James, millions of fans are watching closely each step of his career. He is only 18-years old, but the pressure is almost like the one for a veteran in the NBA.

LeBron Raymone James Jr amazed recruits playing for Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Though he was born in Cleveland, like his father, most of his young career has been linked to the state of California rather than Ohio.

That would end up being crucial in Bronny's future at the college level. Since many years ago, as the son of LeBron James, face of the Los Angeles Lakers, dozens of universities offered him scholarships to convince him. In what could be a turning point in the history of sports, he has a final decision.

Where will Bronny James play at the college level?

After many weeks of uncertainty, Bronny James announced which college he is committed to. The choice is the University of Southern California and, as a member of the USC Trojans, Bronny will become the first member of the family who goes to college.

Following a Lakers' victory over Golden State in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, LeBron James spoke about this major achievement for his son. "One of the best days of my life. First of all, congratulations to Bronny on the decision he made. Super proud of him. Our family is proud of him. It's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college either. No matter the outcome of this game, I couldn't lose today."

LeBron James is 38-years old and the legend has been public about extending his career just to play with his son in the NBA. However, he won't push it. "I've done what I had to do in this league and my son is gonna take his journey. We're gonna support him whatever he decides to do. Just because that's my aspiration and my goal (to play with him), it doesn't mean it's his. My job is to support my son whatever he wants to do."