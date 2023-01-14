The local icon was going to be the defending champion in the 2023 Australian Open after her title last year, but she won’t be able to do so. Check out why Ashleigh Barty will not play the Grand Slam at home.

The Australian Open will not have one of its more followed players this year. There will be greats out there, but Ashleigh Barty unfortunately won’t be one of them. It is a shame for the home fans specially since she can’t defend the Grand Slam title won last season.

Barty was the favorite to get the crown in her country while being the World’s N°1 in the world. She had a ton of pressure on her shoulders, although she was able to reach her best level to get the crown. Her level of play there was brilliant since she didn’t even lose a set.

That was a huge milestone given she became the first Australian to win the tournament in 44 years following what Chris O’Neil did in 1978. The women’s draw will have stars like Serena and Venus Williams not playing either. But this absence will surely be noticed by everyone.

Why will Ashleigh Barty not play the Australian Open?

She has a very outstanding list of titles in her trajectory. The total of Grand Slams is just three, but she had one in each surface. Owning crowns from the Australian Open, the US Open, and Roland Garros put her in a very selected group by being just the eight.

Barty will not play this tournament for a decision he made last year. The Australian decided to retire from tennis for the surprise of most in March of 2022. It was an unexpected move because she is still 26 years old now, but her retirement also opened the possibilities for others to take the top spot.