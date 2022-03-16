The women are ready to start their basketball tournament on March 16, 2022 in what will be an event as exciting as the male tournament, the same intensity and drama in each game. Check here the entire schedule, results, dates and streams.

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament kicks off a couple of hours one day after the start of the first four phase of the boys tournament. All the arenas are ready to receive the best women's teams in the nation, which are usually the same schools as the male tournament.

This tournament will be special since finally the women's basketball tournament was expanded to 68 teams to be at the same level as the male event. From 1994 to 2021 only 64 women's teams played in the tournament.

The defending champions, the women of the Stanford Cardinal won the 2021 tournament against Arizona in a heart-stopping final 54-53 at the Alamodome in Texas. That was the second title for the Stanford Cardinal womens team.

When do the games start?

First Four (March 16-17): The first two games of this phase of the tournament will be hosted in Columbia, South Carolina as part of the Greensboro Region, the next day, on March 17 the other two regions Spokane and Bridgeport play the last two games of the First Four.

Subregionals (from March 18): This is one of the most important phases of the 2022 Women's March Madness, the games start on March 18 and end approximately on March 19 or 21. The round of 64 and round of 32 have fixed and certain dates, the first will be played between March 18 and 19 and the second between March 20 and 21. The sub-regionals are divided into four parts:

Regional Semis and Finals (March 25-28 expected): After playing the phase mentioned above, the remaining teams in the bracket play the semifinals and finals also known as sweetsixteen and elite 8 in four different venues:

Greensboro Regional – (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Wichita Regional – (Wichita, Kansas)

Spokane Regional – (Spokane, Washington)

Bridgeport Regional – (Bridgeport, Connecticut)

National Semifinals and Championship (from April 1 to April 3): The final four and the championship game will be played at the Target Center in the city of Minneapolis.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s March Madness games?

The network with the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 Women's March Madness is ESPN, that network will offer all phases of the tournaments in the United States through their multiple TV Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, or ABC.

How to live stream the games online?

Only two streaming services will offer the 2022 Women's March Madness, one is FuboTV with a 7-day free trial through their ESPN signal, they will offer most of the tournament phases, including the national semifinals but FuboTV will not have the championship game of the tournament available .

On the other hand, SlingTV will offer the women's national championship game on their live stream available on multiple devices anywhere in the country. Both stream services are reliable and they are top rated.