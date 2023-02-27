The XFL is a little shorter than the NFL but that translates into more intensity during the season, most of the big favorites are the teams that play in the big cities. Check here who they are.

During the first week one of the big favorites won their game by 33-12, that was a big winning margin and it is an indicator that this team has a strong offensive line to reach the postseason.

The 2023 XFL season is made up of ten weeks of regular games, while the playoffs are expected to begin on April 29 and the championship game on May 13.

With only 8 teams the league offers intensity in every game and the list of big favorites is smaller week by week, but like in the NFL underdogs can also win a big championship.

Who are the big favorites to reach the XFL postseason in 2023?

The Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis BattleHawks are two of the biggest favorites to make it to the playoffs, but two other teams that could also make it to the postseason are the San Antonio Brahmas and the DC Defenders.

Top favorites to reach the playoffs

- Houston Roughnecks

- St. Louis BattleHawks

- Saint Anthony Brahmas

- DC Defenders

Among the underdogs that could have a slim chance of making the playoffs after losing the first two games of the current season are the Orlando Guardians, Seattle Sea Dragons and Vegas Vipers.