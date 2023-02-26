Terrell Buckley is a household name among football fans, but now he's back in football with a different job, this time as a head coach in the XFL. Check here his full profile.

Douglas Terrell Buckley is a guy who knows football very well, he played in the NFL from 1992 to 2005, it was a long playing career with a Super Bowl ring.

After his pro player career, Buckley decided to pursue football as a coach in multiple roles since 2007 at the collegiate level with Florida State, Akron, Louisville, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

During the 2022 season Buckley did not work with any football program but in 2023 he officially became the Orlando Guardians head coach in the XFL.

Which XFL team is Buckley head coach of in 2023?

Buckley is the head coach of the Orlando Guardians, who started the first week of the season with a 12-33 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

Who is Terrell Buckley's wife?

Until now we do not know her name, but on July 12, 2021, Terrell Buckley shared a photo on his official twitter account @27TBuck where he appears with a woman who is his wife.

Where does his family come from?

Buckley has three daughters named Sherrell, Brianna and Britney, probably his daughters are part of his first marriage. Buckey's dad is Eddie Buckley Sr. originally from Columbia, Mississippi, while his mom's name is Laura Buckley, also from Mississippi. Terrell is distant cousin of Walter Payton.

What are the Terrell Buckey career stats?

His first NFL team was the Green Bay Packers in 1992, he played cornerback, the last time he played pro football was in 2005 for the Giants. Buckley was a Cornerback coach in four different college football programs.

Career stats, highlights and awards

Super Bowl champion (XXXVI)

Jim Thorpe Award (1991)

Jack Tatum Trophy (1991)

Florida State Seminoles Jersey No. 27 honored

Tackles: 534

Interceptions: 50

Sacks: 2.0