Alabama take on Cincinnati at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Cotton Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Alabama and Cincinnati meet in the Cotton Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The second most interesting top ranked bowl on the last day of the year. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Alabama lost a single game during the season of the 13 the team faced, twelve were perfect victories to win the division and the conference championship title. The last game of the regular season was against No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs 41-24.

Cincinnati showed all year that they were an unstoppable team with a perfect record of 13-0 overall, the team dominated every game from Week 1 against Miami Ohio, until the last game of the regular season against No. 16 Houston Cougars 35- twenty.

Alabama vs Cincinnati: Date

Alabama and Cincinnati play for the 2021 Cotton Bowl on Friday, December 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Crimson Tide's offense is scoring 42.5 points per game as the fourth-best of the season and the Bearcats allow only 16.1 points per game.

Alabama vs Cincinnati: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Alabama vs Cincinnati at the 2021 Cotton Bowl

This game for the 2021 Cotton Bowl, Alabama and Cincinnati at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, December 31, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

