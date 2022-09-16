Alabama will host UL Monroe trying to avoid one of the biggest upsets in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In thsi article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Last week, Alabama was at the brink of losing against the Longhorns, but, once again, superstar quarterback Bryce Young saved the day and the Crimson Tide escaped with a dramatic 20-19 win. After barely surviving in Texas, Alabama is no longer the best team in the country and now Georgia is at No.1 in the national ranking. That's why Alabama have to be very cautious to avoid the upset. In fact, one of the most surprising losses in Nick Saban's career at Alabama was precisely against the Warhawks in 2007.

The good news for UL Monroe is that last week a lot of Sun Belt Conference teams pulled of major upsets in College Football defeating favorites such as Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Nebraska. Still, ULM are 49.5-point underdogs and a win at Alabama would be one of the greatest stories of the decade.

Alabama vs ULM: Date

The Louisiana Monroe Warhawks will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 4 PM (ET). The game will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama vs ULM: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch Alabama vs ULM in the US

The matchup between Alabama and ULM in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is the SEC Network.