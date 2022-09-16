Oklahoma and Nebraska will clash in a great matchup from Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Oklahoma and Nebraska is one of the classic rivalries in the nation. A new chapter between these historic teams will be written as part of Week 3 in the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Oklahoma Sooners continue their pursuit to clinch a playoff berth. As the No.6 ranked team in the nation, many experts believe that head coach Brent Venables has the recipe for success. In the first weeks of the season, Oklahoma haven't faced a real test after a 45-13 win against UTEP and a 33-3 victory with Kent State. Although Nebraska is a traditional rival, the truth is that the difference between these two programs is still big and that's why the Sooners are an 11-point favorite even as visitors.

On the other side, Nebraska's old time glory seems far from returning. The Cornhuskers are, yet again, in a new rebuilding process. This season doesn't look promising. Nebraska already has a 1-2 record after two heartbreaking losses: Northwestern (31-28) and Georgia Southern (45-42). In that last game, Nebraska's defense allowed an astounding total of 642 yards. Scott Frost's team seems destined to a .500 season.

Oklahoma vs Nebraska: Date

The Oklahoma Sooners will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 3 of 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Oklahoma vs Nebraska: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Oklahoma vs Nebraska in the US

Oklahoma against Nebraska in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you want to enjoy the game in the United States is FOX.