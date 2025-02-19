Johnny Manziel issues honest advice to Longhorns QB Arch Manning ahead of crucial season with Texas

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel remains one of the most memorable signal-callers in college football history, with his impact in College Station still felt today. Manziel may be one of the most respected voices in the nation for guiding young athletes through college, and he has shared a powerful piece of advice with Arch Manning ahead of his first season as the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback.

Pressure is escalating for Arch and the Longhorns ahead of the 2025 NCAA season. After exiting the College Football Playoffs in the Semifinal stage (for the second time in as many years), Texas is hoping to finally get over the hump and reach the National Championship Game.

Manning is the name called up to guide the Longhorns to glory, with the heir of football’s royal family set to be the University of Texas in Austin’s leader throughout the upcoming college football season.

Arch is acutely aware of the sky-high expectations surrounding him and Steve Sarkisian’s program, which could become a burden for the 19-year-old sensation. However, Manziel delivered a powerful message with valuable insight for his pivotal season.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns scrambles in the second half while defended by Deonte Anderson #91 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

“Just enjoy it, you get a chance to grind with your brothers at the college level,” Manziel said, via Chron.com. “Just continue to get better because it’s a game you can never really truly master, you’ve got to continue to work at your craft and continue to work on it.”

Arch Manning’s decision to join Texas

Arch’s brother, Heid Manning, recently revealed one of the biggest reasons for the Longhorns’ quarterback to reject scholarship offers from college football powerhouses ,Alabama and Georgia, instead opting for the Longhorns.

“I remember him asking a lot of questions away from football,” Heid admitted about Arch’s recruitment process, per The Mirror. “Nothing about NIL dollars or the NFL.

Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after receiving his Aggie Ring during half time of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2014 in Arlington, Texas.

“He was asking, ‘Am I going to be able to get away and maybe go somewhere where people don’t recognize me as much?’ And out of Athens, Tuscaloosa and Austin, it’s easily Austin for that.”