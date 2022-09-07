Another year where the Georgia Bulldogs are one of the big SEC favorites to win their conference and the CFP title. They are the defending champions of the 2021 season, they won the final against another big favorite, Alabama 33-18.

That title was Kirby Smart's first as the Bulldogs' head coach since he lost in a CFP final against Alabama 23-26 in 2017. Smart also has his second bowl streak with the team, winning the last four bowls since 2019.

The Georgia Bulldogs have three national titles, two were won in the 20th century, one in 1941 and other in 1980. But despite holding only three national titles, they have 15 conference titles and 11 division titles.

Georgia Bulldogs 2022 Football Schedule

The Bulldogs' play in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), they are part of the Eastern Division that they share with Florida Gators, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, among other teams. In 2021 the Bulldogs did not lose games within the division, but they did lose a game against a conference rival.

The first game of the season for the Bulldogs is a non-conference game against Oregon on September 3 at 3:30 PM, that game will be on the road. The team will play their opening home game on September 10 against Samford.

Georgia Bulldogs 2022 Football Schedule
Date Time (ET) Opponent Stadium  TV Channel
September 3 3:30 PM vs. No. 11 Oregon*

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

 ABC
September 10 4:00 PM Samford*

Sanford Stadium

 SECN
September 17 12:00 PM at South Carolina

Williams–Brice Stadium

 ESPN
September 24 12:00 PM Kent State*

Sanford Stadium

 SECN+/ESPN+
October 1   at Missouri

Faurot Field

  
October 8   Auburn

Sanford Stadium

  
October 15   Vanderbilt

Sanford Stadium

  
October 29 3:30 PM vs. Florida

TIAA Bank Field

 CBS
November 5   Tennessee

Sanford Stadium

  
November 12   at Mississippi State

Davis Wade Stadium

  
November 19   at Kentucky

Kroger Field

  
November 26   Georgia Tech*

Sanford Stadium

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs football games in 2022?

The Bulldogs will play their first SEC game at South Carolina's stadium on September 17 at 12:00 PM and ESPN will be the official channel to watch the game but the live stream of this and other college football games is through FuboTV (7-day free trial).

 