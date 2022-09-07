All the details about each of the Bulldogs’ games for the 2022 NCAA Football season. Check here when and where they will play and how to watch each game.

Another year where the Georgia Bulldogs are one of the big SEC favorites to win their conference and the CFP title. They are the defending champions of the 2021 season, they won the final against another big favorite, Alabama 33-18.

That title was Kirby Smart's first as the Bulldogs' head coach since he lost in a CFP final against Alabama 23-26 in 2017. Smart also has his second bowl streak with the team, winning the last four bowls since 2019.

The Georgia Bulldogs have three national titles, two were won in the 20th century, one in 1941 and other in 1980. But despite holding only three national titles, they have 15 conference titles and 11 division titles.

Georgia Bulldogs 2022 Football Schedule

The Bulldogs' play in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), they are part of the Eastern Division that they share with Florida Gators, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, among other teams. In 2021 the Bulldogs did not lose games within the division, but they did lose a game against a conference rival.

The first game of the season for the Bulldogs is a non-conference game against Oregon on September 3 at 3:30 PM, that game will be on the road. The team will play their opening home game on September 10 against Samford.

Georgia Bulldogs 2022 Football Schedule Date Time (ET) Opponent Stadium TV Channel September 3 3:30 PM vs. No. 11 Oregon* Mercedes-Benz Stadium ABC September 10 4:00 PM Samford* Sanford Stadium SECN September 17 12:00 PM at South Carolina Williams–Brice Stadium ESPN September 24 12:00 PM Kent State* Sanford Stadium SECN+/ESPN+ October 1 at Missouri Faurot Field October 8 Auburn Sanford Stadium October 15 Vanderbilt Sanford Stadium October 29 3:30 PM vs. Florida TIAA Bank Field CBS November 5 Tennessee Sanford Stadium November 12 at Mississippi State Davis Wade Stadium November 19 at Kentucky Kroger Field November 26 Georgia Tech* Sanford Stadium

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs football games in 2022?

The Bulldogs will play their first SEC game at South Carolina's stadium on September 17 at 12:00 PM and ESPN will be the official channel to watch the game but the live stream of this and other college football games is through FuboTV (7-day free trial).