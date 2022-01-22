Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov will meet each other for the fourth round of the Australian Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will face world No. 14 Denis Shapovalov for the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open. The German will try to equalize his best result in Melbourne, after reaching the quarter-finals last year. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (7 day free trial).

Zverev is coming to this match with confidence, not having lost a single set so far. The German defeated Moldova’s Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the last round. Now, he will face Shapovalov for the first time in a major. Whoever wins will play either Rafael Nadal or Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov is playing the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career, after being eliminated last year in the third round by his countryman Felix-Auger Aliassime. Now, he will try to beat Zverev for the first time in his career to reach the quarter-finals of a major for the third time.

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2021.

Time: 11:00 PM (ET).

Location: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park.

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov: Storylines

Zverev and Shapovalov have faced each other six times, with the German having won four times so far. Their last two meetings have ended up with a win per side, with Zverev winning their last match in ATP Cup (6-7, 6-3, 7-6).

How to watch or live stream Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov in the US

The match between Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov for the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open to be played on Saturday, January 22, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to FanDuel, Alexander Zverev is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -460, while Denis Shapovalov has odds of +360.

FanDuel Alexander Zverev -460 Denis Shapovalov +360

*Odds by FanDuel