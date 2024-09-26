Alexander Zverev withdraws from Shanghai Masters days after strongly criticizing ATP

Alexander Zverev has pulled out of the Shanghai Open due to illness, just days after he strongly criticized tennis officials due to the packed calendar.

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev didn’t hold back when discussing the ATP busy schedule, which almost does not allow players to rest. The German, who reached the US Open quarter-finals early this month, has retired from the China Open after disclosing that he has been suffering from pneumonia.

“Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with pneumonia, which explains the physical difficulties I’ve had in recent months,” the 27-year-old told the Deutschen Presse-Agentur. “I have to take care of my health first so that I can compete again as soon as possible,” he added. Zverev was the second seed of the China Open, and he will be replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic in the draw.

The news came after the German complained about the ATP packed calendar while competing for the 2024 Laver Cup, in which he helped Team Europe lift the trophy with a win over Frances Tiafoe on the final day. However, he struggled physically in his match against Taylor Fritz, who also beat him in the US Open.

“I do feel like we need to do something about it,” he said about the calendar, which has events all year. “I mean, I’m on the player council, so I do think the ATP is working towards that. It’s not an easy solution but it’s definitely a solution that needs to be made,” he said.

Alexander Zverev during the 2024 Laver Cup (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

In the same press conference, Zverev reiterated that “the ATP doesn’t care” about players’ opinions, “It’s a money business.” He also said that players are “not allowed to boycott” because they get fined when they don’t play tournaments.

Alcaraz also complained about the ATP calendar

Another player that criticized the tennis calendar was World No. 3 and four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz. After clinching Team Europe’s win at the Laver Cup, the Spaniard was candid about the schedule.

“Probably they are going to kill us in some way,” Alcaraz said, according to the BBC. “Right now a lot of good players are going to miss a lot of tournaments because of (injury).” He is set to play at the Shanghai Masters 1000, which starts on Wednesday.

“Sometimes, you don’t want to go to a tournament,” Alcaraz said. “I’m not going to lie—I have felt this way a few times already… but as I’ve said many, many times, I play my best tennis when I smile and enjoy it on court. That’s the best option to keep motivating (myself),” he said.

