The American player Amanda Anisimova has qualified to the to the Wimbledon Championships' Quarterfinals for the first time. Here check out all about her profile information such as his age, height, ranking, parents and net worth.

Amanda Anisimova has just made history in the tennis world as she beat Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 at this year's All England Club's tournament. However, this is just a tiny bit of Anisimova's tennis career, check out her complete profile.

In fact, Amanda Anisimova has played in the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open during his 4-year tennis career. In addition, Anisimova has won two career singles titles and has won several ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour titles.

In addition, just a two years ago she was ranked 21st at the Women Tennis Association Ranking, being her career highest place. In fact, since last year, Anisimova has mantained a good level to be placed among the top 30 best tennis women players in the world in such a young age.

How old is Amanda Anisimova?

Amanda Anisimova was born on born August 31, 2001 in Freehold, NJ, USA. Therefore she is 20 years old. According to astrologers, Anisimova's zodiac sign is Virgo. Thanks to her sister's inspiration, Anisimova started playing tennis at age five.

How tall is Amanda Anisimova?

As a woman, Amanda Anisimova is not short. The American-born player is a 5-foot-11 tennis player, an average for the Women Tennis Association players. However, due to her heritage, Anisimova might be a tall women among her multicultural family.

Amanda Anisimova's WTA Ranking

Amanda Anisimova has played tennis since she was 15 years old. According to the WTA Tour website, in her career she holds a record of 129 wins and 73 losses. Therefore, Anisimova is currently No. 25 at the Women Tennis Association Ranking.

Who is Amanda Anisimova's coach?

Amanda Anisimova was coached by Darren Cahill, a former Australian player until just month ago. Since then, Anisimova's coaching team has been headless, but with Hleb Maslau as assistant coach and Rob Brandsma as a tennis strength and conditioning expert.

Who is Amanda Anisimova's father?

Amanda Anisimova's father was Konstantin Anisimov, a Russian former tennis player. He also was her daughter's coach until 2019. That's the year when Konstantin died from a heart attack at the age of 52. Just when Amanda's career was taking a flight into success.

How much is Amanda Anisimova's net worth?

According to the WTA Tour website, Amanda Anisimova has earned a total of $3,392,424 in prize money despite she is a very young player. Therefore, her current net worth is around $4 million dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals she have made with several sports brands.