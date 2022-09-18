Andy Murray is one of the most charimastic British players of today's tennis world. Find out all about his profile information including his age, height, wife, family, net worth, and social media

Andy Murray has completed a full year of the Association of Tennis Professionals' tour. In fact, since 2017, the British-player didn't play so many tournaments as this year. This because, the two-time Wimbledon Championships' winner has been dealing with a hip and back pain over an extended period of time.

However, Murray decided to take little breaks between the tour, and playing just the tournaments he wanted to attend. And, of course, his ranking situation got worse because he wasn't at the top of the ranking anymore.

In fact, his best numbers were in 2013 through 2016, when he finally clinched the World No.1 spot of the ATP. Also, in that period of time, Murray clinched two of his three Grand Slam titles, and four Masters 1000 titles. However, this is just a tiny bit of his profile information.

How old is Andy Murray?

Sir Andrew Barron Murray was born on May 15, 1987 in Glasgow, Scotland. So, the Scottish player is 35 years old. According to astrologers, Murray's zodiac sign is Taurus. Also, in 2016, Murray was the ATP World No.1 for 41 weeks.

How tall is Andy Murray?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Andy Murray is listed as a 6-foot-3 tall player, and weighs 181 pounds. This has given him an ability to make his playing style very dinamic. However, he got a back injury in 2013, when he went under surgery.

Who is Andy Murray's wife?

Andy Murray married Kim Sears in 2015, since then, the couple has been living in Surrey, Canada. Both met at the 2005 US Open tennis tournament in New York. Sears' father is a tennis coach, who introduced them. Just a year later, the relationship was announced to the public.

Who are Andy Murray's family?

Andy Murray and Kim Sears have four children of their own. Those kids are Sophia (5 years old), Eddie (3 years old), Teddie (2 years old), and a baby 1-year-old girl.

How much is Andy Murray's net worth?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Andy Murray has earned $63,177,926 in prize money overall in his 17-year tennis professional career. So, Andy Murray's net worth is currently $63 million-dollars and $70 million dollars. This due to undisclosed endorsments deals he currently has.

Andy Murray's social media

As one of the players from the older generation, Andy Murray owns a Facebook page, which has nearly 3.5 million-followers, but he doesn't update it very often. This happens for his other two social media accounts, on Twitter and Instagram. On Twitter, he has over 3.5 million-followers @andy_murray, and on Instagram he has 1.8 million-followers @andymurray.