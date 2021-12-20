Army take on Missouri at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth for the Armed Forced Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Army vs Missouri: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Armed Forced Bowl

Army and Missouri meet in the Armed Forced Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The home team has had no mercy against the visitors this season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Army Black Nights won 8 games and lost only 4 during the regular season, plus the team won another three games against conference rivals. The first four weeks of the 2021-22 season were victories for the Black Nights against Georgia State 43-10, Western Kentucky 35-38, Connecticut 52-21, and Miami (OHIO) 23-10.

The Missouri Tigers were not as lucky as the Black Nights as they won six games and lost another six. The SEC East Division record for the Tigers was negative at 3-5, and the final game of the regular season was a 17-34 loss to a conference rival, Arkansas.

Army vs Missouri: Date

Army and Missouri play for the 2021 Armed Forced Bowl on Wednesday, December 22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The home team lost only one home game during the regular season, the rest of the games were five wins.

Army vs Missouri: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Army vs Missouri at the 2021 Armed Forced Bowl

This game for the 2021 Armed Forced Bowl, Army and Missouri at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Wednesday, December 22, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV (Free Trial)and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

