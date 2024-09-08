Aryna Sabalenka's iconic TikTok video to celebrate her US Open win

Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying her first US Open victory in New York, and the Belarusian didn’t forget to share her signature TikTok celebration video.

After losing the final in 2023 against Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka finally won her first US Open and her third Grand Slam. The Belorussian player defeated Jessica Pegula (7-5, 7-5) on Saturday, and she hasn’t wasted any time in celebrating her victory on social media.

As is tradition, Sabalenka posted a TikTok video with her new US Open trophy. “I don’t wanna turn this into a competition… But, like, I win,” she lip-sync before “Princess Diana” by Nicki Minaj starts playing.

“Is this real life?”, she captioned the clip. Much like Gauff, Sabalenka is one of the most active players in the social media platform. The Belorussian has a good following on TikTok (386K followers), as well as 3.8M likes.

Apart from celebrating on social media, Sabalenka was seen at the Off-White fashion show for New York Fashion Week. She was seated alongside other celebrities such as Zayn Malik, Paris Jackson, Alessandra Ambrosio and more.

After the US Open, the next big tournament Sabalenka is set to play is the WTA Finals, which will be held between November 2-9 in Saudi Arabia. It would be her fourth consecutive appearance in singles at the WTA Finals.

Sabalenka conquered the rare Australian Open-US Open double

After her US Open win, Sabalenka became the eighth woman in the Open Era to win both the Australian Open and US Open in the same year, and only the fifth to do so since both tournaments have been played on hard courts.

The US Open transitioned from clay to hard courts in 1978, and the Australian Open followed suit, switching from grass in 1988. Sabalenka is just the second woman in the past 27 years to accomplish this feat, joining Angelique Kerber, who achieved it in 2016.