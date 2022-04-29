The 2022 Mutua Madrid Open will be held in Spain at the Caja Magica in Madrid. Here find out all you need to know about the tournament, such as the draw, dates, TV channels, and the top players that will compete.

In 2009, the tournament switched to clay courts and moved to May after being play on indoor-hard in October from 2002 to 2008. In terms of prize money, the tournament offers equal prize money for the ATP and WTA, and the event has a combined total prize money pool of €13,151,120.

The matches format will be the best of 3 sets. The top winner of the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open is Rafael Nadal the Spaniard has won the tournament five times. However, the last champion was Alexander Zverev. The German defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

2022 Mutua Madrid Open: Draw

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Félix Auger-Aliassime are the top eight who receive a bye into the second round.

2022 Mutua Madrid Open: Dates

Qualifications: Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1.

Main Draw: Sunday, May 1, Monday, May 2, Thursday, May 5, Friday, May 6, Saturday, May 7, Sunday, May 8.

Doubles Final: Sunday, May 8.

Singles Final: Sunday, May 8.

TV channel in the US to watch the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

The 2022 Mutua Madrid Open that will be played at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.

Which are the top players contending for the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open?

The 2022 Mutua Madrid Open draw is comprised of 56 players including 16 seeds. The tournament will count on the participation of top players, such as the world’s number one Novak Djokovic in what will be his fourth tournament in the season. Stefanos Tsitsipas will also play and will seek his second ATP Masters 1000 clay court title of the season in Madrid, after successfully defending his Monte-Carlo Masters crown in April.

Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming to win his third title of the season. The 18-year-old Spaniard became the youngest men's champion of the Miami Open and also won the Rio de Janeiro trophy in February. Alexander Zverev will play with the desire to defend the title he won in 2021.

Rafael Nadal will also play. The Spaniard has not competed since American Taylor Fritz ended his perfect start to the season in the Indian Wells final in March. “I'm looking forward to playing and playing at home. I will try to do my best. See you in Madrid”, Nadal said. Furthermore, the 35-year-old Spaniard will set a new record this week in the Caja Mágica: He will become the first male tennis player to play a total of 19 editions at the same Masters 1000 tournament.