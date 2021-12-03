Baylor against Oklahoma State play for the Big 12 Championship title at Nippert Stadium for the Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 9 Baylor (10-2) and No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-1) play for the Big 12 Championship title in Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Nippert Stadium on December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). Visitors got an unshakable defense. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Seven wins and just two losses for the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 conference and the most recent win against a conference rival was at home against Texas Tech 27-24. The season has been a good one for the Bears, but they have one last game before the regular season ends.

Oklahoma State Cowboys won an important game against the Sooners during Week 12, that victory sealed the fate of the Sooners after a good season. But what matters now is the Cowboys and their future in CFP. The team lost a single game in the 2021 NCAA season against Iowa State on the road.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Baylor vs Oklahoma State: Storylines

The Baylor Bears have lost just two games this season, one against Oklahoma State Cowboys 14-24 on the road and another game, also on the road, against Texas Christian 28-30. But the Baylor Bears won 10 games in 3 three winning streaks, one of four consecutive victories and another two streaks of three wins each one. The last three wins were against Oklahoma Sooners 27-14, Kansas State 20-10 and Texas Tech 27-24. The Bears offensive line is scoring an average of 33.4 points per game, and the team's defense is allowing 19.4 points.

No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys have lost just one game this season to Iowa State 21-24 on the road, that loss came after winning five straight weeks. But after that loss the Cowboys won another five weeks including a crucial victory against the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at home. That game was tough during the first half as both teams scored 24 points, but in the second half the Cowboys defense contained the Sooners to win the game by 37-33. The Cowboys are scoring 31.8 points per game, and the team's defense is fifth best of the season allowing just 16.4 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Baylor vs Oklahoma State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 14 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ABC, ABC.com, ABC App.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State: Predictions And Odds

Baylor Bears are underdogs at home with +5.5 ATS and +190 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good offense but the visitors know how to defend themselves. Oklahoma State Cowboys are favorites to win by -5.5 points and -210 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 46 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Baylor Bears +5.5.



FanDuel Baylor +5.5 / +190 Totals 46 Oklahoma State -5.5 / -210

