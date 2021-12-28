After knocking out Tyron Woodley in his fifth fight as a professional boxer, Jake Paul could be considering stopping for a while to try luck in a related area but outside the ring.

Is the success tiring? Jake Paul has had a busy but wonderful 2021 in boxing: he has earned good money, spectacularly defeated his rivals, and started to attract bigger names for his next challenges. However, he might have other plans for his short future.

To clarify the past statements: the Problem Child has had a brutal income of almost 5 million dollars for the 3 fights he made. That amount is almost an impossible dream for the rest of professional boxers with his record: 5-0-0.

Talking about sports issues, Jake Paul has shown that his boxing skills are growing up. From the complicated fights against Ben Askren and the first one against Tyron Woodley to the colossal KO achieved in his rematch against former Welterweight UFC Champion there is an improvement. After his last fight, the name of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was leaked as his possible next rival.

Why will Jake Paul take a break from his boxing career?

In an episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul's, Jake elder brother, podcast, the Problem Child said that he wants to try luck in another area of boxing, not exactly inside the ring. So he would need to stop his fighting activity for seven months to focus on his new adventure.

Jake Paul has created his promotion firm, Most Valuable Promotions, and has just signed professional female boxer Amanda Serrano. The Real Deal is one of the best fighters ever in the world: she is the current unified World Featherweight champion of the world with an impressive 42-1-1 (30 KO's) and has conquered World titles in seven different weight categories.

In fact, Serrano has been in the undercard of Jake Paul's two last fights, and the master plan the Problem Child has for the Puerto Rican boxer is to get her a title shot against Katie Taylor, the present Pound for Pound queen of boxing, and holder of the unified World Lightweight Championship.

"She (Amanda Serrano) has passed thousands of hours at the gym. She deserves a great purse to be able to retire from boxing and have no need to come back if she wants to. She has been paid wrong and many have taken advantage of her. For me is an amazing goal to help her, she is a wonderful person", said Paul.