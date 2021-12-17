Even he has not overcome his next challenge against Tyron Woodley yet, Jake Paul says loud and clear that he has a real chance to be Canelo Alvarez opponent and shares when the clash could be.

Jake Paul thinks big: he does not want to be just another anecdotical name on boxing. He wants legacy and greatness; he trusts on his skills and capabilities. Thats why he states that there is a real chance to face Canelo Alvarez in a short future.

Let's get this clear: on boxing world, right now, almost everyone wishes to share the ring with the Mexican Superstar, cause this means sporting glory and economical wellness. The 7 figures check come along only with rivals as Alvarez.

The question here is: does Jake Paul really deserves to even imagine he will fight Canelo? His professional record so far is really discreet: 4 fights, all won, 3 of them by the way of knockout. Considering this, which is The Problem Child's reason to believe that the bout against the Pound for Pound king is possible?

Jake Paul's argument to consider himself as a possible rival for Canelo

On an interview for Showtime, Paul stated loud and clear: "I will fight Canelo 100 percent". And the principal argument was he has the same or even more skills that some of the boxers that Alvarez has fought recently.

"Look at this guy Avni Yildirim. His nickname was 'The Turkish Warrior'. He sat down in the corner and quit. He didn't throw a punch. Why can he get the fight but I can't? I'm bigger than that guy. I'm stronger", said Jake Paul.

And for those who mention that he has not the experience to survive against Canelo, the famous youtuber has an answer: "It's not about how long you've been doing something. It's about how right you have been doing it."

The possible date for the fight vs Canelo Jake Paul has in mind

Even though Jake Paul is confident on his boxing IQ, he is also honest and does not set soon the date for his hypothetical bout against Canelo Alvarez: "I think three years from now (2024); us getting in the ring will A) be massive, and B) three years from now, my skill level will be good enough to make it a serious competition", shared for TMZ Sports.

Coming back to the present, Paul has to defeat first Tyron Woodley on his rematch on December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The experienced former UFC fighter and mixed martial arts could be a really thorn in the side of the youtuber's master plan for his boxing career.