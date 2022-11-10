Brandon Nakashima and Jack Draper will face against each other at the Allianz Cloud for one of the semifinals matchups of the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals. Find out here how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

This tennis match is part of the semifinals stage in the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals.

Brandon Nakashima fulfilled the expectations for him in the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals. The 20-year-old American finished off unbeaten and the first place of the Green Group. With his perfect score, he's on the road to his second title of this year's ATP Tour.

On the other side, Jack Draper made the first big upset of the tournament. The British won over Lorenzo Musetti in the last battle of the Group Red for the second place. So, he qualified for the semifinals stage in his last chance.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Draper: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 11 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Draper: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 2:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 1:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 12:00 PM (Estimated)

Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Draper: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Brandon Nakashima and Jack Draper will play against each other for the first time ever at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. These two young stars have had one of their best years in their professional career in tennis so far. To top it all, one of these two players will be the finalist of the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals.

In fact, Nakashima could finish off as the second American to have played the final game of the Under 21 tournament, after Sebastian Korda did it last year. While Draper could be the first British player to clinch the finals of the tournament.

How to watch or live stream free Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Draper in the US

The 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals group-stage game between Brandon Nakashima and Jack Draper is set to be played on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Draper: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals game. The game between Brandon Nakashima and Jack Draper Friday, November 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). So, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.





