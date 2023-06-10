There were several significant changes in the ATP Ranking before Roland Garros. The early loss of Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open shook things up, placing the Serbian as the third seeded in the draw.

This new modification had Carlos Alcaraz as the first seed, with Daniil Medvedev right behind. However, the most enticing part is that four players began the French Open with the opportunity to become N°1.

These three stars were the more likely players to lead the order starting next Monday, although Stefanos Tsitsipas also had a chance. Now only one game is left to determine the champion, so the possibilities are limited.

Can Djokovic overtake Alcaraz as N°1?

The best two players in the tour played each other in the semifinals last Friday, with a development that was highly disappointing. Alcaraz got injured early in the third set, making it impossible for him to continue competing properly.

This issue helped the Serbian win easily the last two sets to secure his place in the final. His rival will be Casper Ruud after defeating Alexander Zverev. Their head-to-head record has Nole 4-0 ahead, with Ruud not even winning one set. If the tendency doesn’t vary, he could get a big prize.

Djokovic is going to become N°1 again if he wins Roland Garros. In that case, he will have 7,595 points to surpass Alcaraz by 420 when the rankings are updated next week. If he loses, the youngster will stay on top of him by 380 points.