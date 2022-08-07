From August 7 to 14, 2022, the 2022 National Bank Open will be held in Montreal, Canada. Here you can find out how much they cost and how to buy tickets for this event.

The 2022 season continues and now reaches Canadian territory for what will be the sixth ATP Tour Masters 1000, the 2022 Canadian Open (2022 National Bank Open presented by Rogers for sponsorship reasons). If you want to watch this tennis tournament live, here you can find out how to buy your tickets and how much they cost.

It will be the sixth Master 1000 of the 2022 season for the men, and it is also a WTA 1000 tournament. The best tennis players in the world will arrive in Montreal, luckily this time with the possibility of seeing the number 1 in the world, Daniil Medvedev, unfairly banned from Wimbledon.

The Russian is the defending champion among men, however he will have rivals such as Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas who could take away his title. Among the women, the defending champion this year is the Italian Camila Giorgi, although among the favorites to win this year is the Polish Iga Świątek.

How much do the tickets cost?

The answer to this question is of course subject to which phase of the tournament you want to go see. Of course, the early rounds are the least expensive, while the late rounds are the highest value.

These are the prices according to nationalbankopen.com:

Round Price 1st round startings at $20 2nd round startings at $30 3rd round startings at $45 Quarter finals startings at $45 Semi finals startings at $65 Final startings at $90

Where can I buy them?

There is more than one site that offers not only tickets, but entire packages that include several days of competition and trips. However, it is safest to buy directly from the official website of the tournament, the nationalbankopen.com.