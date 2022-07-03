The Italian player Jannik Sinner has qualified to the Wimbledon Championships' Quarterfinals. Here check out all about his profile information such as his age, height, coach, ranking, parents and net worth.

Jannik Sinner's professional career has sky-rocketed since he started at ATP Challenger level. In fact, As 19-year-old in 2021, became 1st teenager to win an ATP 500 title in Washington. He also became the first Italian finalist in 37-year tournament history of ATP Masters 1000 Miami.

In addition, Sinner has won 5 ATP Single's titles including four ATP Tour 250 tournaments and one ATP Tour 500. All of them in the last 2 years. If that wasn't enough, in 2020 he became the youngest quarterfinalist at the French Open since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

Therefore, Sinner has a promising career which has already paid off. But this isn't over yet for the young Italian player. Check out his full profile information such as his age, height, coach, ranking, parents and net worth.

How old is Jannik Sinner?

Jannik Sinner was born on August 16, 2001 in San Candido, Italy. Therefore, Jannik Sinner is 20 years old. According to astrologers, Jannik Sinner’s zodiac sign is Leo. Sinner won his first ATP Challenger title in Bergamo in February 2019 at the age of 17 years and 6 months, despite entering the tournament with no match wins at the Challenger level.

How tall is Jannik Sinner?

The San Candido-born player is listed as a 6-foot-2 tennis player. Thanks to his size his one of the most athletic young promises of the ATP tour as of today. He plays with his right hand and a two-handed backhand.

Who is Jannik Sinner's coach?

Jannik Sinner's current coach is Simone Vagnozzi. He is also coaches fellow Italian ATP player Stefano Travaglia. As a player, Vagnozzi reached 24 singles finals in his career, however he couldn't clinched titles in the ATP tour.

Jannik Sinner's ATP Ranking

According to the ATP Tour website, Jannik Sinner started his professional career in 2018. Therefore in 4 years he managed to be among the top 15 best tennis players of the world. In fact, Jannik Sinner is No.13 in the Association of Tennis Professionals Ranking. Therefore, he currently holds a record of 110 wins and 56 losses in his career.

Who are Jannik Sinner's parents?

Jannik Sinner's parents currently work in an italian restaurant. His father, Siglinde Sinner as a chef and her mother, Johann Sinner as a waitress. He also has a brother whos name is Marc Sinner, who works in Italy, very close to his parents.

How much is Jannik Sinner's net worth?

According to the ATP Tour website, Sinner has earned a total of $5,287,174 in prize money through her single and double tennis career. Therefore, Sinner's current net worth is around $7 million dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals he has with several sports brands.