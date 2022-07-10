Throughout history, several great players have gone through the most prestigious tournaments, sometimes obtaining the title. In this list, however, we will name those who have simply made winning Grand Slams a long-standing habit.

Winning a Grand Slam title is the dream of anyone who has ever wielded a racket. Reaching professionalism in tennis is difficult. Winning titles is complicated, winning a Grand Slam is even more complicated. But doing it on many occasions is something absolutely unique, reserved only for true legends.

Some of the greatest players who have achieved this milestone have been players of the stature of Mats Wilander and John McEnrow, who have in their history with 7 Grand Slam each. A little better than them have been the number of triumphs of Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi, all of them with 8 titles.

Among the women, of course, the Russian Maria Sharapova could not be missing, who, like the Swiss legend, Martina Hingis, has 5 Grand Slam titles in her career. The surname Williams is synonymous with good tennis, and with 7 titles, the same amount as Evonne Goolagong and Justine Henin, Venus Williams appears as one of the most successful players in history.

Top 5 winners

However, and despite the fact that the aforementioned players are true legends, great exponents of tennis throughout its history, none of them is among the top Grand Slam winners. The 10 players named here are, not only because of the number of titles but because of their immense talent, the greatest of all time.

Top 5 female winners

Player Titles Serena Williams 23 Steffi Graf 22 Chris Evert 18 Martina Navratilova 18 Monica Seles 9

Top 5 male winners