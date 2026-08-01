Canada U20 vs Jamaica U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for CONCACAF U20 Championship on August 1, 2026

Canada U20 and Jamaica U20 square off at Estadio Universitario BUAP in the final Group C match of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship. With both teams still in contention for a quarterfinal berth, here's how to watch the decisive showdown live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Canada U20 vs. Jamaica U20 Tournament CONCACAF U20 Championship Date Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One, ViX

How to watch Canada U20 vs Jamaica U20 in the USA

Canada U20 and Jamaica U20 meet on Saturday, August 1, in a crucial Group C clash at the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Fans in the United States can watch the match live on FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

The game will also be available to stream on Fubo, FOX One and ViX, giving viewers multiple options to follow the action live.

Advertisement

Can I watch Canada U20 vs Jamaica U20 for free?

Fans can watch Canada U20 vs. Jamaica U20 for free by signing up for Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, available to eligible new subscribers. Once the trial expires, a paid subscription is required to continue accessing FS2 and other live sports.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Canada U20 head into the final matchday of Group C in control of their own destiny. After opening the tournament with a 3-0 win over Panama and following it up with a 1-1 draw against Honduras, the Canadians sit atop the group and need a positive result against Jamaica to secure a place in the quarterfinals. A victory would also guarantee they advance as group winners.

Jamaica U20, however, have been one of the tournament’s surprise teams. The Reggae Boyz stunned Honduras with a 2-1 comeback victory in their opener before earning a 2-2 draw against Panama, leaving them firmly in contention for a knockout-round berth. With only the top two teams in the group advancing, Saturday’s clash is effectively a direct battle for qualification.

Advertisement

The stakes extend beyond the quarterfinals. The 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with the four quarterfinal winners punching their tickets to the global event.

What time is the Canada U20 vs Jamaica U20 match?

Canada U20 and Jamaica U20 will meet in their final Group C match of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship on Saturday, August 1 at Estadio Universitario BUAP in Puebla, Mexico. The match kicks off at 4:00 PM ET.

Eastern Time (ET): 4:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 3:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 2:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 1:00 PM