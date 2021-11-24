Canada and Sweden will begin their journey in the 2021 Davis Cup Finals with a triple fixture on Thursday. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this tennis encounters in the US.

Last edition finalists Canada will face Sweden in their first series of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals in Madrid. The tie consists two singles matches and one doubles. Here, check out everything you need to know about these tennis encounters, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Canada won their ticket to this year’s Finals after being semi finalist in the last edition, which took place in 2019. However, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov won’t be competing this time. So the team will have to fight hard to get a similar result this time.

On the other hand, Sweden won their ticket to this edition thanks to their victory over Chile in the Qualifiers. In 2019, they couldn’t make it past the Qualifiers, going down 0-4 to Colombia. How far will they come now?

Canada vs Sweden: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Madrid Arena, Madrid, Spain.

Canada vs Sweden: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Canada vs Sweden: Storylines

Without Aliassime and Shapovalov, Canada's big player is Vasek Pospisil. The 31-year old, whose career high was world no. 25, said he’s always motivated to represent Canada. This year, Pospisil has a 8-15 win-loss record.

His teammates are: Brayden Schnur, Peter Polansky and Steven Diez, all in their 30s. On the other hand, Sweden team nominations are four youngsters: brothers Mikael Ymer (23) and Elias Ymer (25), Jonathan Mridha (26) and Andre Gorasson (27).

How to watch or live stream Canada vs Sweden in the US

The Davis Cup Finals 2021 round-robin fixture between Canada and Sweden to be played on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Madrid Arena will be broadcasted in the United States by CBS Sports App.

Canada vs Sweden: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. However, according to FanDuel, Canada have odds of +8500 to win the tournament, while Sweden have +12000.

FanDuel (tournament) Canada +8500 Sweden +12000

*Odds by FanDuel