Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant fight in boxing match for the super middleweight championship title. This fight will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 6, 2021 at 11:30 PM (ET). Experience against speed. Here is all the related information about this Boxing fight including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Canelo Alvarez two fights in 2021 for the Super Middle Championship title, one against Avni Yildrim and another against Billy Joe Saunders on May 8. Canelo Alvarez has won every recent fight since drawing against Gennadiy Golovkin in 2017.

Caleb Plant has a little less experience than Alvarez, but Plant has a perfect record with 21 perfect victories, the last winning fight was against Caleb Traux on January 30, 2021 for the Super Middle Title. This will be the fourth fight where Plant defends the Super Middle Title.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Fight Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time: 11:30 PM (ET)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:30 PM

CT: 10:30 PM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 PM

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Storylines

The most recent fight for Canelo Alvarez was against Billy Joe Saunders, the Mexican won on all three cards by 78-74, 78-74 and 77-75. That fight ended in the 8th round after Canelo hit Saunders with an uppercut that left him blind in the right eye. Canelo has a record of 56 wins with 38 KOs, 1 loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr and two draws against Golovkin and Suarez.

Caleb Plant had a relatively easy last fight against Caleb Truax, Plant's advantage over the rival fighter was obvious. Plant used a speed-based strategy to attack the 37-year-old veteran Truax. The fight ended in Plant's favor with a unanimous decision of three cards by 120-108 each. Caleb Plant holds a record of 21 wins with 12 KOs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant in the U.S.

Boxing fights are available on Television and Live Streaming on the Internet, this super middleweight championship title and other fights will be broadcast in the United States by: Showtime PPV ($79). Don't forget to download the app to watch the fight on your smartphone.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Predictions And Odds

Canelo Alvarez is the favorite to win this fight with -1050 moneyline at FanDuel, he has more experience but his rival is two years his junior. Caleb Plant is an underdog for this fight with +750 moneyline, the totals are set at 9.5 rounds. The best pick for this Boxing fight is: OVER 9.5 rounds.



FanDuel Canelo Alvarez -1050 Rounds O/U 9.5 Caleb Plant +750

* Odds via FanDuel