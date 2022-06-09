Red Bull Racing driver Sergio 'Checo' had another great triumph, although not exactly on a Formula 1 circuit, after a video of support he sent to a fan of his who suffers from cancer gave him a reason to rejoice.

The work of athletes is not reduced only to the results they achieve during the performance of their profession. In a globalized world, their actions go far beyond the courts and can have a positive impact on society. Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Checo Perez demonstrated this understanding.

The Mexican has increased his level of influence through sporting success. He has simply become his country's driver with the most Formula 1 victories after winning the Monaco Grand Prix. Perez has three wins in 11 years at the highest level of motorsport.

Also recently, it was announced that he has extended his contract with Red Bull Racing for two more years. This came hand in hand with a juicy salary increase, in which, according to Racing News 365, he would be going from a guaranteed 5 million per season to 10 million. This does not include performance bonuses and sponsorship income.

Checo Perez responds to fan's request and sends him a video support video

This story began with a girl's video request of support for Checo Perez. The reason: Luis, her father, a die-hard fan of the Mexican Formula 1 driver, is hospitalized as a result of the effects cancer has had on his digestive system.

The girl's request was made through Twitter, where she obtained more than 1700 retweets that allowed her wish to reach Checo Perez. The Red Bull driver contacted her through a direct message to confirm that he would send her a video with words of encouragement for her ailing father.

"Hi, Luis. I'm Checo Perez. I want to send you a message to cheer you up. Your daughter contacted me... I send you a lot of strength and I hope that this weekend I can give you another joy.", Perez said in the video he sent to the young woman who contacted him, to whom he also emphasized something important to her father: "Never give up".

The emotional reaction of the fan who received the support of Sergio Pérez

Luis' daughter thanked Sergio Checo Perez for the message he sent to her father, but also shared with his followers the reaction of her father, who was bedridden in a hospital bed, had a moment of joy to see how his idol showed his support in the hard battle he is fighting against colon cancer.

"Checo, you just gave me the surprise of my life. Thank you very much. I have been a fan of yours since you were in GP2. I saw you make your debut in Australia with Sauber (in Formula 1). You have always been an inspiration not only for me, but for millions of Mexicans... Your noble gesture reflects the goodness of your heart. You don't know how much this has motivated me, and as you say, 'Never give up'." expressed a moved Luis due to the video of Checo Perez, who will compete in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with an extra motivation to achieve another victory.