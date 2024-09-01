Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a strong reaction to Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's touchdown

After Dylan Raiola's incredible touchdown for Nebraska, Kansas City Chief' Patrick Mahomes didn't hesitate to react on his social media.

The start of the new college football season is already generating buzz. In Nebraska’s debut, quarterback Dylan Raiola executed an impressive play with one of his wide receivers to score an epic touchdown. In response, none other than Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes delivered a strong reaction.

In the season opener for several college teams, Nebraska kicked off with a movie-worthy play. Memorial Stadium in Lincoln witnessed what could be one of the standout moments of the season.

In Week 1, the Cornhuskers of the Big Ten Conference secured a notable victory over UTEP. Under the guidance of Matt Rhule, they dominated the game with a final score of 40-7.

Not only did the game result satisfy the home fans, but spectators also witnessed a remarkable play between Raiola and WR Isaiah Neyor. The QB landed a perfect 59-yard pass through two defenders, allowing Neyor to sprint to the end zone for an incredible touchdown.

Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes against the UTEP Miners in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Patrick Mahomes reaction to Nebraska’s TD

Following Dylan Raiola’s impressive pass, WR Isaiah Neyor scored another touchdown for Nebraska, capping off a significant victory in the team’s season debut.

In response, none other than Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to react to the incredible throw.

Nebraska Cornhuskers next games

Following their dominant debut victory, Nebraska faces challenging games ahead. Next week, they will host the Colorado Buffaloes, featuring Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, in what promises to be an engaging showdown.

Week 2 vs Colorado Buffaloes

Week 3 vs Northern Iowa

Week 4 vs Illinois

Week 5 vs Purdue

