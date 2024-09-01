Trending topics:
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a strong reaction to Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's touchdown

After Dylan Raiola's incredible touchdown for Nebraska, Kansas City Chief' Patrick Mahomes didn't hesitate to react on his social media.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs answers questions during a news conference for the winning head coach and MVP of Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesQuarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs answers questions during a news conference for the winning head coach and MVP of Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Matías Persuh

The start of the new college football season is already generating buzz. In Nebraska’s debut, quarterback Dylan Raiola executed an impressive play with one of his wide receivers to score an epic touchdown. In response, none other than Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes delivered a strong reaction.

In the season opener for several college teams, Nebraska kicked off with a movie-worthy play. Memorial Stadium in Lincoln witnessed what could be one of the standout moments of the season.

In Week 1, the Cornhuskers of the Big Ten Conference secured a notable victory over UTEP. Under the guidance of Matt Rhule, they dominated the game with a final score of 40-7.

Not only did the game result satisfy the home fans, but spectators also witnessed a remarkable play between Raiola and WR Isaiah Neyor. The QB landed a perfect 59-yard pass through two defenders, allowing Neyor to sprint to the end zone for an incredible touchdown.

Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes against the UTEP Miners in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Patrick Mahomes reaction to Nebraska’s TD

Following Dylan Raiola’s impressive pass, WR Isaiah Neyor scored another touchdown for Nebraska, capping off a significant victory in the team’s season debut.

In response, none other than Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to react to the incredible throw.

Nebraska Cornhuskers next games

Following their dominant debut victory, Nebraska faces challenging games ahead. Next week, they will host the Colorado Buffaloes, featuring Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, in what promises to be an engaging showdown.

  • Week 2 vs Colorado Buffaloes
  • Week 3 vs Northern Iowa
  • Week 4 vs Illinois
  • Week 5 vs Purdue
Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

