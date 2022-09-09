Clemson and Furman will meet in one of the most uneven matchups from Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Clemson and Furman will face off with the Tigers as huge favorites to win this Week 2 matchup from the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Clemson is an enormous candidate to be in the College Football Playoff. Right now, the Tigers are the No.5 ranked team in the nation behind Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. On their first game of the season, Dabo Sweeney's boys took a comfortable 41-10 victory against Georgia Tech. This weekend, the story might be similar as a 44-point favorite to beat the Paladins. Clemson is trying to return to the ACC Championship Game after failing to do so last year for the first time since 2014.

Meanwhile, Furman won their opener 52-0 with almost no problems against North Greenville. Still, there can be no comparison to the challenge they get this week. The Paladins will visit Death Valley for the first time since 2018 looking for one of the greatest upsets of the season.

Clemson vs Furman: Date

Clemson will host Furman on Week 2 of 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina.

Clemson vs Furman: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Clemson vs Furman in the US

The game between the Clemson Tigers and the Furman Paladins in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is the ACC Network.